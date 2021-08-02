Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $770.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $770.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.54.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $744.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $707.23. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $554.26 and a 1 year high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

