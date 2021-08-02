Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $825.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $770.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $760.00.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $744.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $707.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $554.26 and a 1-year high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $732,675,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

