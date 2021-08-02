Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $464,749. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Chemung Financial by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

