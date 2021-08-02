Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,915,000 after purchasing an additional 128,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.69. 247,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $197.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.