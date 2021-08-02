Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.41%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

