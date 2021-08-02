China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 33.8% in July

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 12.67%. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.38%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.