China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 359,973 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

