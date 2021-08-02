CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$82.00 price objective on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.19.

IAG stock opened at C$69.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.54 and a 52 week high of C$72.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

