CIBC Reaffirms “Underpeform” Rating for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

CIBC reiterated their underpeform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

ADN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

ADN stock opened at C$17.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.83. The stock has a market cap of C$293.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

