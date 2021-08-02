CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE WCP opened at C$5.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.