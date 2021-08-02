Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $59.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.14.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CIEN stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ciena by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 20.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

