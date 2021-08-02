Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.87. Cintas reported earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $394.18 on Monday. Cintas has a one year low of $296.98 and a one year high of $396.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.