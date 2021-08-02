Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.41.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,659 shares of company stock worth $5,306,663. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.