Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.41.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,659 shares of company stock worth $5,306,663. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

