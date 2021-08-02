Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $531,000 in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period.

Shares of USMC opened at $40.85 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58.

