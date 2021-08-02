Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 107,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $156.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.33. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.35.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 53.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.