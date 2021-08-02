Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMTSU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

TMTSU stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

