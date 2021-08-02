Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 26,397 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,397 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FYLD opened at $27.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

