Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 110,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,525,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,381.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

