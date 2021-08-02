Citigroup Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

JCI opened at $71.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $71.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

