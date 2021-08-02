Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.60 ($4.57).

DLG traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 298.90 ($3.91). The stock had a trading volume of 920,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 293.74. The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

