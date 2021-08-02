Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.70 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,408 shares of company stock worth $85,136 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

