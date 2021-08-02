Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Raised to $3.15 at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.66 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

