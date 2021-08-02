Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $598.10 million, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

