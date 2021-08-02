Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CBLI stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Cleveland BioLabs has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 3,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 211,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

