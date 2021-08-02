CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.