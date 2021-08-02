Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 964,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $61.46. 648,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

