Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Up 9% This Week

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $428,699.88 and approximately $667.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00815084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00091736 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

