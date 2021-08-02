Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

