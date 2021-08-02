Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 640 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $428.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,469 shares of company stock valued at $115,990,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

