Colony Group LLC Has $153,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

