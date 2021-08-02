Colony Group LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

DOC stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

