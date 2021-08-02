Colony Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth $169,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Credicorp by 310.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 272,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,234,000 after buying an additional 206,137 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAP opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.42 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAP. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

