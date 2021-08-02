Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

