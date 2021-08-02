Colony Group LLC Trims Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.