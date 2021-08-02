Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

