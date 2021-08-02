Color Platform Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $327,979.34 and approximately $434.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,752.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.80 or 0.01383046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00365862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00133749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003183 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

