Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

