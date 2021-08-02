Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 81.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,811 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.