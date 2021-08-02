Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 12,694 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 492,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,376,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.79. 3,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,772. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.