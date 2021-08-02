Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 21,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $243.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $193.59 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

