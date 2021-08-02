Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 7,814 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $19.61. 38,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,735. Stellantis has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

