Comparing Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and CSL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 11,733.30 -$404.73 million ($7.39) -8.37 CSL $9.15 billion 10.58 $2.10 billion $2.31 46.06

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.95% -33.90% CSL N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CSL shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals and CSL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 14 0 3.00 CSL 0 5 0 0 2.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $94.71, indicating a potential upside of 53.11%. Given Arena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CSL.

Summary

CSL beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

