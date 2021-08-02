Comparing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Hill Investment Group and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

CI Financial has a consensus price target of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 39.02%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 36.93% 22.64% 16.67% CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $126.39 million 4.35 $38.66 million N/A N/A CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.04 $355.32 million $1.83 9.97

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats CI Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

