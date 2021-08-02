Comparing Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% N/A -3,257.37% Quidel 50.91% 92.33% 63.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Quidel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 129.55 -$4.29 million N/A N/A Quidel $1.66 billion 3.59 $810.29 million $19.55 7.18

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global WholeHealth Partners and Quidel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Quidel 1 0 2 0 2.33

Quidel has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Given Quidel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quidel is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Summary

Quidel beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

