Comparing Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Stryve Foods and Vital Farms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|N/A
|-$580,000.00
|($0.14)
|-56.79
|Vital Farms
|$214.28 million
|3.23
|$8.80 million
|$0.27
|64.15
Profitability
This table compares Stryve Foods and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stryve Foods
|N/A
|-71.92%
|-4.51%
|Vital Farms
|4.59%
|9.22%
|6.89%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stryve Foods and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stryve Foods
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Vital Farms
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2.43
Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 99.60%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Stryve Foods.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Vital Farms beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Stryve Foods
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
