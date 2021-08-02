Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CODI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.88. 140,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,227. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

