Comstock Resources (CRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.64.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

