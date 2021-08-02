Confluent, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Confluent had issued 23,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $828,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. During Confluent’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

