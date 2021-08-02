Connolly Sarah T. Buys 112 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 170.2% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $149.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,675. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,874 shares of company stock worth $11,730,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

