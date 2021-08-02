Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.97. 1,118,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,096,469. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

